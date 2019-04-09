Wizards' Jordan McRae: Out Tuesday
McRae (Achilles) has been ruled out Tuesday against Boston.
Unsurprisingly, McRae will be held out of the final contest of the season for the Wizards due to an Achilles injury. He'll be back with the team for the 2019-2020 campaign after signing an extension earlier in the day.
