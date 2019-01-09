Dekker finished with 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes Tuesday against the 76ers.

Dekker was able to crack double-digits in the scoring column for the fourth time in his Wizards tenure. He received 22 minutes of run Tuesday, a slight bump up from his normal workload, likely due to the fact the Wizards were getting blown out by the third quarter. At this points, Dekker's 17.0 minutes per game aren't enough for him to produce a consistent fantasy-relevant line, but if the Wizards decide to give some of their younger players an extended look down the stretch, he could be worth a look.