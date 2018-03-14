Xavier Rathan-Mayes: 10-day contract set to expire
The Grizzlies will release Rathan-Mayes following his current 10-day contract, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Rathan-Mayes has played a significant role for the Grizzlies since joining the team on a 10-day contract, averaging 5.8 points, 1.0 rebound, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 23.6 minutes over five games. However, the Grizzlies are opting to let his contract expire and will instead sign Briante Weber to a 10-day deal of his own. Look for Rathan-Mayes to head back to the G-League in hopes of securing another call-up elsewhere.
