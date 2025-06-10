Back with the Bengals after a two-year, two-team tour, Perine is expected to carry minimal Fantasy value as a role-playing RB. Passing-down work might be the only way the almost 30-year-old will contribute to Cincy's offense, leaving him in a position to land around 2.8 touches per game, the same amount he had in 17 games with the Chiefs last season. Unless Chase Brown misses significant playing time, Perine won't be worth rostering.