Robinson rushed seven times for 40 yards while catching one of two targets for four yards in Monday's 20-9 win over Carolina.

Robinson provided a nice change of pace to starter Christian McCaffrey's 24-89-1 rushing line as the duo helped contribute to a dominant 147-yard rushing effort against the Panthers. The 26-year-old Robinson has been experiencing greater success in recent weeks, averaging 39.5 rushing yards over his last four contests with both of his touchdowns coming over that span. The bruising runner has yet to reach double-digit carries in any game this season while topping 50 yards just once, so his fantasy value remains tied to deeper formats. Expect Robinson to receive his allotted handful of carries behind CMC when the 49ers face the Browns on Sunday.