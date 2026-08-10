49ers' George Kittle: Increases activity level Monday

Kittle (Achilles) was seen running routes, catching passes and doing conditioning work prior to Monday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wagoner, it was the most extensive work Kittle has done at practice this summer, as he continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles. Kittle remains on the active/PUP list for San Francisco, but he's continued to say he's on track to play Week 1 against the Rams in 31 days. He'll turn 33 years old in two months but figures to remain a red-zone presence for Brock Purdy. Kittle is no longer a top-tier fantasy tight end, but he should be productive when on the field in an efficient 49ers offense.