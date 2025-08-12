Cowing (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Cowing injured his hamstring on the first day of training camp, kicking off a stretch of poor injury luck for San Francisco's wideouts this summer. Ricky Pearsall returned from his own hamstring injury in late July, but Jauan Jennings (calf) and Jordan Watkins (ankle) have since been sidelined, and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) remains on the PUP list. There's also a strong chance Demarcus Robinson will be suspended for the first few games after pleading no contest in July to a DUI charge, potentially opening the door for Cowing to have a September role on offense even if he's ultimately just fifth or sixth on the depth chart. A 2024 fourth-round pick, Cowing caught just four passes on 106 offensive snaps last season, getting most of his touches on punt returns (28 for 245). He won't necessarily reprise that role on special teams, after the 49ers drafted return specialist Junior Bergen in the seventh round this spring.