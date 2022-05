49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that the team is hoping Verrett (knee) will be cleared for training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Verrett tore his ACL in Week 1 of the 2021 season, but he re-signed with the 49ers this offseason via a one-year deal. If healthy, the 30-year-old is expected to step into a key outside corner role in 2022. In 2020, his last healthy season, Verrett notched 60 tackles and two picks across 13 appearances.