Coach Kyle Shanahan said McKinnon (knee) could be removed from the PUP list soon, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area suggests McKinnon could return as soon as Thursday, with Wednesday marking the first off day of 49ers training camp. The 27-year-old running back suffered a minor setback in his ACL rehab a couple weeks ago, while backfield mate Matt Breida was cleared from the pectoral injury that held him out of offseason practices. Both players are expected to battle Tevin Coleman for snaps and touches.