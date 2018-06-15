49ers' Joe Williams: Looks improved
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Williams looks much better than he did last season, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "I think [Williams] has a different mindset - understands a little bit more the standard of the NFL and difference," Shanahan said Tuesday. "Joe's come a long way. I think his body looks a lot better than it did last year. He put on a lot of muscle mass and he took advantage of the year of not playing."
Shanahan reportedly lobbied the San Francisco front office to draft Williams in the fourth round last year, perhaps believing the Utah product could push Carlos Hyde for a starting job. Instead, Williams failed to make an impression during the offseason program and training camp, ultimately landing on injured reserve after he injured his ankle in the final week of the preseason. The 24-year-old made a full recovery before the end of his rookie campaign, but the 49ers didn't bring him back from injured reserve, sticking with Hyde and undrafted rookie Matt Breida in the backfield. Hyde has since been replaced by Jerick McKinnon, who signed a four-year, $30 million contract that includes $11.7 million guaranteed. Williams may have a chance to compete with Breida for the backup role, but a roster spot isn't guaranteed. The Niners carried special teams ace Raheem Mostert (knee) as their No. 3 back last season, and they also brought in 2017 fifth-round pick Jeremy McNichols to compete for a job.
