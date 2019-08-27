49ers' Raheem Mostert: Returns to practice
Mostert (quadriceps) was in uniform at Tuesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Mostert is currently on the bubble for the team's final 53-man roster. With Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, and Jerick McKinnon (knee) locked in ahead of him on the depth chart he will have to get the nod over Jeff Wilson and Austin Walter, while also hoping the team opts to go with four running backs in order to make the cut. Thus, his presence at practice is a positive sign. However, his status for Thursday's exhibition finale against the Chargers remains uncertain.
