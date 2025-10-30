Pearsall (knee) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

On a positive note, though, Pearsall ran quick routes and made cuts on a side field, seemingly testing the current state of his right knee and its lingering PCL injury. The 49ers may make a ruling on the second-year pro's availability for Sunday's game at the Giants as soon as Friday, but the 49ers' receiving corps again might be led by Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson in Week 9.