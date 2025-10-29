Pearsall (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

He hasn't practiced or played since Week 4, and the 49ers haven't provided much information beyond listing him as such on the final injury report. They did elect not to place Pearsall on injured reserve, hinting at a week-to-week outlook even though he's now been out for more than a month. In any case, the continued absences from practice don't bode well for a Week 9 appearance this Sunday at the Giants.