Martinez reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.

With Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) and Kurtis Rourke (knee) both unavailable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Martinez was elevated to the active roster to serve as the 49ers' backup quarterback behind Mac Jones. Purdy is not expected to play Week 3 against the Cardinals, so Martinez will likely be elevated to the active roster for a second-straight week.