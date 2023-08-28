Erickson was released by the Jets on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Erickson had an impressive preseason in New York, which included two touchdown receptions in the exhibition finale. Still, it was not enough to make it through final cuts and onto the 53-man roster. The veteran pass catcher figures to have suitors elsewhere if he does not end up on the Jets' practice squad.
