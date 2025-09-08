The Colts signed Abdullah to the practice squad Monday.

Abdullah reached an injury settlement with the 49ers in mid-August after reverting to the team's IR due to a rib injury. He appears to have fully recovered from the injury and will head to Indianapolis, where he'll be available for an elevation to the active roster should the Colts require backfield depth on game day. Abdullah appeared in 16 regular-season games for the Raiders in 2024 and posted 66 carries for 311 yards and two touchdowns while adding 40 catches (on 47 targets) for 261 yards and three scores. Khalil Herbert was cut from the Colts' practice squad in a corresponding move.