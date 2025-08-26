San Francisco released Dillard (ankle) with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dillard had surgery during the offseason to address an ankle issue, but his recovery wasn't going particularly smoothly, so he was placed on the 49ers' injured reserve list late in training camp. Now, thanks to the negotiated injury settlement, he won't have to spend the entire 2025 season there and will be free to sign with another team once healthy.