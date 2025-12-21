Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Doubtful with knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner-Johnson (knee) is doubtful to return to Saturday night's game against the Packers, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gardner-Johnson exited the game in the fourth quarter with a knee issue and will likely not be able to return to the game. Nick McCloud will likely replace the defensive back in the secondary for the remainder of the divisional matchup.
