Bears' Cairo Santos: Cleared to return Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Jake Moody wasn't elevated from the practice squad Saturday, suggesting that Santos would be cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a thigh injury, and the latter will indeed handle kicking duties for the Bears in Week 8. Prior to his injury, Santos went 6-for-7 on field-goal attempts while connecting on all 11 of his extra-point tries across four regular-season games.
More News
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: On track for Week 8•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Questionable after full practice•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Logs full practice•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Limited in return to practice•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Sitting second consecutive game•
-
Bears' Cairo Santos: Remains absent from practice•