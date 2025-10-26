Santos (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Jake Moody wasn't elevated from the practice squad Saturday, suggesting that Santos would be cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a thigh injury, and the latter will indeed handle kicking duties for the Bears in Week 8. Prior to his injury, Santos went 6-for-7 on field-goal attempts while connecting on all 11 of his extra-point tries across four regular-season games.