default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Santos (thigh) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Jake Moody wasn't elevated from the practice squad Saturday, suggesting that Santos would be cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a thigh injury, and the latter will indeed handle kicking duties for the Bears in Week 8. Prior to his injury, Santos went 6-for-7 on field-goal attempts while connecting on all 11 of his extra-point tries across four regular-season games.

More News