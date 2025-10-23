Santos (thigh) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

After following up a limited session Wednesday by taking every rep Thursday, Santos looks poised to return from a two-game absence to handle kicking duties for the Bears this Sunday in Baltimore. The Bears had elevated Jake Moody from the practice squad to serve as their placekicker in each of the previous two contests, with Moody knocking down all three of his point-after attempts and eight of nine field-goal tries.