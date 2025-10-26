Santos went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during the Bears' 30-16 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Santos was cleared to return Week 8 from a two-game absence due to a thigh injury. He started out nicely by connecting on field goals from 32 and 39 yards in the first quarter before his 58-yard attempt at the end of the second frame came up just short, and he finished his day off with a 47-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Santos is 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts and 12-for-12 on extra-point tries across five regular-season games.