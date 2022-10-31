site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Cairo Santos: Posts five points
Santos converted his only field-goal attempt in the Bears' 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Santos now has four games with five points or fewer and three games with at least 10 points, making him a volatile fantasy option, though he has shown excellent upside.
