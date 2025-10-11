Santos (right thigh) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest in Washington.

Santos logged three straight full practices coming out of the Bears' Week 5 bye, but the team has yet to clear him for Week 6 action due to a right thigh injury. Chicago has Jake Moody on its practice squad, but if he isn't brought up to the active roster by Monday afternoon, Santos would be in line to resume his role as the Bears' placekicker.