Santos (personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants.
Santos was absent from practice both Thursday and Friday due to a personal issue, leaving his status up in the air for Week 4. The Bears currently don't have a kicker on the practice squad, so adding one Saturday and elevating that player likely would be an indication Santos won't be available Sunday. Assuming he's active, though, he's attached to an offense that has afforded him just four field-goal attempts and six point-after tries in three games this season.