Bears' Cairo Santos: Three points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos converted three extra-points in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
After scoring six points in the season opener, Santos was not called upon to attempt a field goal in the blowout loss against the Lions. Unless the Bears can improve their offensive production, Santos will not be a stable fantasy option.
