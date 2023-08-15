Santos is the Bears' starting kicker, as there is no kicker on the roster for him to compete with, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Santos has been extremely accurate in his three years with the Bears, and he was over 90 percent accurate on his field-goal attempts in 2022. The reason he wasn't much of a fantasy factor was because the offense often didn't score enough points. If the offense can make a leap this season, his accuracy may intersect with volume. If that happens, he could be a sneaky option in 12-team leagues.