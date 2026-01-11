Williams completed 24 of 48 passes for 361 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 20 yards in the Bears' 31-27 wild-card win over the Packers on Saturday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass and committed a fumble recovered by Chicago.

Williams started and finished strong, with the latter helping him and the Bears overcome some forgettable moments in between. The second-year signal-caller led a marathon 16-play drive that absorbed just under eight minutes of the first quarter and culminated in a field goal which opened the scoring, but Williams went on to throw an interception on his second possession that eventually led to a Packers touchdown. Chicago's other two first-half possessions ended on downs, and his second pick late in the third quarter short-circuited a surefire scoring opportunity since it came at the Packers' two-yard line. However, Williams would come to life late, leading a trio of touchdown drives and capping off the latter two with scoring tosses of eight and 25 yards to Olamide Zaccheaus and DJ Moore, respectively. Williams also connected with Colston Loveland for a two-point conversion after the first TD, and by night's end, he'd set the franchise's new single-game playoff passing yardage record. Williams and his teammates will now gear up for a divisional-round matchup next weekend against the winner of Sunday's 49ers-Eagles clash.