Williams completed 21 of 35 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown while rushing six times for 58 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

Williams got the Ben Johnson era off to an efficient start, hitting his first 10 throws under Chicago's new head coach and play caller. That strong stretch also included a nine-yard Williams rushing touchdown to cap the opening drive. His first miss was a costly one, though, as it came on fourth down well into Vikings territory. Chicago took a 17-6 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Vikings responded with 21 unanswered points before Williams finally stemmed the bleeding with a one-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 2:02 remaining. The Bears got the ball back in the final seconds but couldn't muster a final push. Williams' rushing production was encouraging, but he struggled with accuracy after his hot start through the air. He'll try to put together a more complete performance against the Lions in Week 2.