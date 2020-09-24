McCullers was signed by the Bears off the Pittsburgh practice squad Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCullers appeared in 31 games with the Steelers over the last two seasons, seeing limited work on defense and a semi-regular role on special teams. His career-best single-season tackle total came in 2016, when he racked up 17 combined tackles and one sack. Now with the Bears, McCullers will presumably work behind starting nose tackle Bilal Nichols, providing depth at the position with John Jenkins (thumb) set to miss multiple games.