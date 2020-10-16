The Bears released McCullers on Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
The Bears signed McCullers when they played John Jenkins (thumb) on injured reserve, but with Jenkins returning from IR, McCullers was shown the door. McCullers didn't suit up in a game during his three-week stint with the Bears.
More News
-
Bears' Daniel McCullers: Signs with Chicago•
-
Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Two tackles in finale•
-
Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Back in Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Hardly plays in finale•
-
Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Healthy to enter Week 11•
-
Steelers' Daniel McCullers: Will not play Thursday•