Mooney (ankle) has received medical clearance to resume practicing Tuesday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mooney went down Week 12 last season due to an ankle injury which ultimately required surgery, so it's encouraging to see him cleared for training camp. The speedy wideout no longer faces the pressure of operating as Chicago's No. 1 wideout with DJ Moore having joined the team, but he still figures to be Justin Field's go-to deep threat. That said, Mooney's per-game target total could dip even if the Bears make an effort to pass more frequently, as Cole Kmet and Chase Claypool will also demand looks in what should be a run-first offense led by the dual-threat Fields.