Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Mooney (ankle) will be ready for training camp, barring a setback, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Mooney hasn't been available for any of the Bears' offseason workouts while rehabbing from the season-ending ankle surgery he underwent last November. Eberflus has maintained a positive outlook on the wideout's recovery, and Mooney appears to be on track to be 100 percent by Week 1. The 2020 fifth-round pick's target share is expected to take a hit in 2023 after the addition of DJ Moore, but Mooney should still operate as Chicago's top deep threat. Meanwhile, Moore, Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet are expected to draw most of the short and intermediate looks from quarterback Justin Fields.