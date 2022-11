The Bears elevated Evans from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of a Week 12 clash against the Jets.

Evans was also elevated ahead of last week's loss to Atlanta, but he played only two offensive snaps and didn't receive a touch or a target. The third-year back also logged six special-teams snaps and figures to fill a similar role this week. Chicago will likely again go with David Montgomery and Trestan Ebner as its top two ball carriers Sunday.