Moore (hip/groin) did not practice Wednesday.

Moore wasn't assigned an injury designation Week 8 against Baltimore despite logging a DNP/LP/FP practice slate, and the Bears could have a similar plan in mind ahead of Sunday's road contest against the Bengals. Fellow wideouts Rome Odunze (heel), Luther Burden (concussion) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) also missed practice Wednesday, as did top running back D'Andre Swift. Moore corralled four of seven targets for a season-high 73 receiving yards versus the Ravens in Week 8, and if he manages to suit up versus Cincinnati while other notable skill-position players remain sidelined, an opportunity to build upon that momentum may present itself.