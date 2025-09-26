Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.

The Washington product was sidelined for Chicago's first three games this season due to a hamstring injury. However, he upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a limited practice session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday. Gordon is expected to serve as the Bears' top slot corner if he returns in Week 4. If not, expect Nick McCloud to start in Chicago's secondary.