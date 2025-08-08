Gordon did not participate in Friday's training camp practice due to a hamstring injury, Adam Jahns of AllCHGO.com reports.

Gordon was cleared to practice to open training camp after rehabbing from a soft tissue injury during the offseason. He's now dealing with a new hamstring injury, which jeopardizes his chances of playing in Sunday's preseason opener against the Dolphins. Zah Frazier and Josh Blackwell would be the top candidates to see more snaps at slot corner if Gordon is unable to play.