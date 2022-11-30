Head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Gordon remains in concussion protocol and is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports reports.

Gordon was sidelined during Chicago's Week 12 matchup versus the Jets due to a concussion in which he sustained the week prior. If the rookie is eventually sidelined for a second consecutive contest, then Jaylon Johnson, Jaylon Jones and Kindle Vildor would be slated to command the team's cornerback duties this weekend against Green Bay.