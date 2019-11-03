Bears' Leonard Floyd: Registers sack
Floyd recorded a sack and six tackles in Chicago's 22-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
With the Eagles leading this game throughout, they ran the ball 35 times, which led to Floyd posting a season-high in tackles. In addition, his third sack of the season was the first one he's posted since Week 1, and he's been a disappointing fantasy option due to his inability to generate consistent sack numbers.
