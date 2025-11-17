Bears' Luther Burden: Inconsistent role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burden caught three passes for 27 yards on five targets in the Bears' 19-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Burden has alternated between usable and quiet performances, posting four games under 28 yards and three with at least 51 over his last seven contests. Until he earns a larger share of Chicago's passing volume, he'll remain a volatile depth option in fantasy lineups.
