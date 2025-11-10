Bears' Luther Burden: Solid yardage total in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burden caught three passes for 51 yards on three targets in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Burden has posted at least 51 yards in three of eight contests this season and has drawn between one and four targets in every game. His low target volume keeps him a depth fantasy option who is useful mainly as a bench stash in fantasy leagues.
