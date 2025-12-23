Burden (ankle) wasn't spotted on the field Tuesday during the Bears' unofficial practice, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Burden was listed as a non-participant on all three of the Bears' practice reports in Week 16 before sitting out Saturday's 22-16 overtime win over the Packers. Rome Odunze (foot) was also sidelined for a third straight game, and with neither wideout logging any activity in an unofficial session Tuesday, both could be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game at San Francisco. If Burden and Odunze are both held out again in Week 17, DJ Moore would have a clearer path to added volume in the passing game after he contributed a 5-97-1 receiving line on seven targets in the win over Green Bay.