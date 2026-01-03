The Bears elevated Kalinic from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

Kalinic was last elevated for the Bears' Week 12 game against the Steelers, where he logged 59 percent of special-teams snaps in the victory. The tight end is set to fill a similar role in Sunday's divisional contest, likely being used as a supplemental blocker behind starting tight ends Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet and Durham Smythe.