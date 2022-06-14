site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Robert Quinn: Absent from camp
Quinn is not expected to be present at mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Quinn is coming off his best season since 2013 and recorded 18.5 sacks in 2021. He's chosen to train on his own rather than with the team according to Rapoport,
