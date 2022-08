Quinn has been ramping up his practice participation throughout the preseason to keep him fresh for the regular season, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Quinn is entering his 12th year in the league, and he's coming off an 18.5 sack season, which he only surpassed when he had 19 sacks with the Rams in 2013. He's expected to anchor the Bears' pass rush again this year, and his best IDP value is in leagues that weight sacks heavily.