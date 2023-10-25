Johnson (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Johnson's activity Wednesday marks his first practice participation of any sort since he suffered a concussion Oct. 5 at Washington. Head coach Matt Eberflus told Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com earlier Wednesday that Johnson has "one more hurdle" to pass before he'll clear the five-step concussion protocol, likely indicating that the running back needs to meet with an independent neurologist. Once that step is behind him, Johnson should be good to rejoin the Bears backfield, but considering D'Onta Foreman has put together 187 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns over the last two games with Khalil Herbert (ankle) on injured reserve, it's unclear what kind of workload will be available to Johnson.