Bagent (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

The same can be said for Caleb Williams (hamstring), who is in danger of missing the first game of his pro career. Bagent himself entered the concussion protocol Tuesday and wasn't present at the Bears' facility Wednesday, indicating he's a long shot to be available Monday versus the Eagles. As things currently stand, neither Williams nor Bagent has been ruled out for Week 3 action, but veteran Case Keenum seems to be shaking up as the starter for that contest.