Coach Ben Johnson said Bagent (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Bagent was placed on the concussion protocol Tuesday and isn't at the Bears' facilities Wednesday as a result, making it unlikely that he's a candidate to be available for Monday's game against the Eagles. No. 1 QB Caleb Williams also isn't practicing Wednesday due to the strained right hamstring he suffered this past Sunday versus the Vikings. As the healthiest QB on the active roster, veteran Case Keenum is working with the first-team offense at Wednesday's unofficial session.