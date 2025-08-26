The Steelers waived Sauls on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

With Chris Boswell sitting outwhile seeking a contract extension, Sauls handled the kicking duties in all three of the Steelers' preseason games, going 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts while making all six of his extra-point tries. Boswell will remain on the Steelers' roster as the team's starting kicker, but Saul should get an opportunity to compete on another team whose kicking situation is less solidified.