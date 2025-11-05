The Falcons cut Sauls from the practice squad Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

The Falcons also released Parker Romo while signing Zane Gonzalez to the active roster, with the latter set to serve as the team's placekicker moving forward, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Sauls joined the Falcons' practice squad in late September after spending the offseason with the Steelers, though he wasn't able to beat out veteran Chris Boswell for a spot on the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Sauls -- an undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh -- could get another opportunity with a team looking to bring in a placekicker for a kicking competition or as an injury replacement.