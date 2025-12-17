The Giants appear likely to sign or elevate Sauls from the practice squad to handle kicking duties Sunday versus the Vikings after the team waived Younghoe Koo on Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Following Koo's dismissal, Sauls is the only kicker remaining on New York's 53-man roster or practice squad, making him the logical choice to replace Koo unless the Giants opt to sign another kicker in the coming days. If he receives the nod for Week 16, Sauls would become the Giants' fourth full-time kicker this season. Since going undrafted out of Pittsburgh this spring, Sauls has been part of three different organizations but has yet to make his NFL debut. He converted field-goal attempts at an 81.3 percent clip over his five-year collegiate career.